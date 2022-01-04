St. Kitts-Nevis has assumed the chairmanship of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) until March 31.

The twin-island Federation’s Permanent Representative, Warren Everson Alarick Hull, assumed the chair on Monday at a handing-over ceremony at OAS headquarters, noting that he assumed the responsibility in a challenging context for the region.

“The OAS and its member states are at a crossroads: the ongoing pandemic has presented an additional challenge to the region’s resilience,” he said.

“As a family of nations under one umbrella, it serves no useful purpose to hide our frailties. I believe it is of paramount importance that we confront our challenges together.”

Outgoing chair and Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic, Josué Fiallo, thanked all the OAS member-states for their “constant support” and for “the collective effort demonstrated to jointly build a work plan for the quarter that has just concluded.

“This year begins with great challenges,” he said, offering the support and willingness of his country to “work decisively in the direction that the organization determines under your leadership.”

The Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, will serve as vice chair of the Council during the first quarter of 2022.