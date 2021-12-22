Ten cruise passengers on Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 looking forward to sunny Caribbean weather are now stuck in isolation in chilly New York City. The luxury liner is scheduled to stop at St. Kitts later this month.



They tested positive and were offloaded to NYC hotels to isolate.

The ship left Southampton on December13 on a transatlantic itinerary to the Caribbean.

The positive tests were detected during ‘routine testing’ Cunard said.

“Whilst the guests who have tested positive have disembarked, in line with approved protocols, all guests remaining on board will be tested again in the coming days.”

The ship, carrying 1,473 passengers, returns to New York City on January 3 before returning to the UK.

Cunard said the ‘vast majority’ of passengers are UK and US nationals.