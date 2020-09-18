BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Honorary Consulate of St. Kitts and Nevis in Belgium has presented its compliments to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of celebrating 37 years of independence.

In a letter to the Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, the Consulate wrote:

“On the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis, I would like to express my deepest respect and my heartfelt congratulations for yourself and for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”