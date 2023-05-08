SKN Deputy PM Hanley Visits Taiwan

- Advertisement -

St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley has arrived in Taiwan with a delegation. The group landed on Monday and will meet with various officials about building stronger exchanges between the two countries.

This is Hanley’s first official visit to Taiwan, which has been diplomatic allies with Saint Christopher and Nevis since 1983. His delegation includes Information and Technologies Minister Konris Maynard, Ambassadors Kenneth Douglas and Leon Natta-Nelson, and Education Ministry Secretary Lisa-Romayne Pistana.

The delegation has already met Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and plans to meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Their visit will include trips to the Workforce Development Agency, special education and vocational schools, as well as a wind farm.

The delegation also plans to visit an electric vehicle company, the National Palace Museum, and other cultural sites. They will depart Taiwan on Friday.