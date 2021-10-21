St. Kitts & Nevis now welcomes fully vaccinated international air travelers from India and South Africa.

The removal of the travel restrictions at this time for India and South Africa is consistent with the lifting of the restrictions on travelers from the UK on September 1, 2021.

St. Kitts & Nevis travel restriction remains in place for international travelers from Brazil.

St. Kitts & Nevis welcomes fully vaccinated international air travelers from India and South Africa with the October 18, 2021, removal of the restriction on travelers from these two destinations.

The removal of the travel restrictions at this time for India and South Africa is consistent with the lifting of the restrictions on travelers from the UK on September 1, 2021, and aligns with the continued upward momentum of the vaccination rate in the Federation. The travel restriction remains in place for international travelers from Brazil.

Among the adult population of St. Kitts & Nevis, 77.4% have received one dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, with 70.3% of the adult population fully vaccinated; among children and teenagers between the ages of 12 – 17, 10.9% of have received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine with 6.8% having received two doses. (Statistics as of October 19, 2021).

Effective October 7, 2021, “Vacation in Place” was reduced to 24 hours, with the required RT PCR arrivals test taken onsite at “Travel Approved” hotels and accommodations.

Test results will be made available during the 24-hour “Vacation in Place.” Those travelers with a negative test result may fully integrate into the Federation after the 24-hour period has elapsed and enjoy the myriad experiences St. Kitts & Nevis offers including, dining in restaurants, experiencing the vibe at one of the local beach bars on “The Strip,” visiting our unique and one-of-kind attractions, sailing the clear waters, hiking the volcano, shopping our local craft markets or just chilling at one of our beaches.

As announced on May 29, 2021 only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry to the Federation.

Exemptions are in place for Citizens and Residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and children under the age of 18 accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

All Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, including the submission of negative test results from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac), or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Mixing of approved vaccines for St. Kitts and Nevis is accepted.