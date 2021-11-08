Economic Times– The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is the first in the region to reach a vital vaccination milestone. As of now, over 72 percent of the adult population and over eight percent of the target population of children between 12 to 17 years are fully vaccinated. This exceeds the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s benchmark of ensuring 40 percent of a country’s population is vaccinated.

The high vaccination rate is an essential milestone for the Federation as the virus continues to wreak havoc in the health and economic sectors around the world, said the country’s medical official Dr Cameron Wilkinson.

“Earlier this year, [St Kitts and Nevis was] recognised as the nation with the lowest risk of COVID-19 in this part of the hemisphere, and we can earn that recognition again once we continue to increase vaccination coverage and use non-pharmaceutical products to protect us,” he added.