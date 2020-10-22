CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Global relationships were discussed during a round of virtual meetings with friendly governments held by Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis, using virtual technology to discuss global relationships. The discussions overcame the health and logistical challenges faced by foreign diplomats.

“I have participated in several virtual meetings recently with diplomatic colleagues around the world,” said Hon. Brantley. “We shared experiences on and responses to COVID-19 and animated and energised our bilateral relationships globally.

“Some important issues discussed included trade relations, climate change, and the European Union’s blacklisting of Caribbean countries without any consideration to the serious harm to our economies,” said the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Some of the recent discussions included virtual meetings with His Excellency Gustavo Pandiani, Ambassador of Argentina to St. Kitts and Nevis; Her Excellency Janet Douglas CMG, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States; and His Excellency Carlos de Sousa Amaro, Ambassador of Portugal to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Brantley also met virtually with Her Excellency Vera Lucia dos Santos Caminha Campetti, Brazil Ambassador-designate to St. Kitts and Nevis; and His Excellency Inho Lee Ambassador-designate of South Korea to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Foreign Affairs Minister stressed that “diplomacy matters,” as St. Kitts and Nevis’ relationships with friendly countries provide tangible and intangible benefits to citizens of the Federation and those of allied countries.

Brantley also disclosed he held significant virtual discussions with African countries about visa waiver agreements.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to deepening and strengthening existing relations and developing new relations,” said the Foreign Affairs Minister. “We remain friends to all and foes of none.”