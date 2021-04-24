After an unsuccessful attempt to bring the entire Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to St. Kitts and Nevis last year, the government is aiming to do so for the 2021 tournament.

The last tournament was played entirely in Trinidad and Tobago, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Queens Park Oval. Previously, the CPL had a three-year contract with the government of Trinidad and Tobago to play the finals of the tournament in that country that expired in 2020.

Last week, CNC3 news in Trinidad and Tobago had revealed that their sources have indicated that there was a high possibility that the entire 2021 competition would be played in St. Kitts and Nevis, with the announcement confirming expected shortly.

The Observer spoke with Minister of Sport Jonel Powell who indicated that the government was interested in the federation hosting the competition, but could not go into detail.

“We had made an unsuccessful bid last year, and we are looking at the options that are there now, to see if there is any possibility, but outside of that I can’t say anything else really.”

He said if the bid was successful, there will be significant benefits for the people of St Kitts and Nevis

“I think it will be tremendous economic benefits. The benefits are evident when we have the usual five home matches, in terms of hotels, restaurants and vendors to the actual event, drivers, cleaners, groundsmen and all of that. To be able to host the entire tournament in one territory, like they did last year and are proposing again because of COVID, the economic impact really skyrockets.”

Powell said the impact would be more significant, based on COVID-19

“I think it is even more impactful, based on our situation as it relates to the pandemic, with many people who are unemployed or earning significantly less than they would normally earn.”

No details as to how the competition will run or when it will take place were disclosed.

Powell this week also confirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis is interested in hosting games for the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup.

Sixteen teams are anticipated to travel to the Caribbean for that tournament. It will be the fourteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the first to be held in the West Indies. In March 2021, Cricket West Indies confirmed that the format would be the same as previous editions, with teams competing to progress to the Plate and Super League phases of the tournament.

It is also expected for St. Kitts and Nevis to host three ODIs between West Indies and Australia in July of this year.