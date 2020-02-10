Dr. Gale Rigobert, St. Lucia’s Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development (left), receives the Caribbean Challenge Initiative pin from CCI Special Envoy Karolin Troubetzkoy

ST. LUCIA (February 9, 2020) – More action and funding are needed to protect the region’s coral reefs and to conserve fisheries and other marine resources, asserted Karolin Troubetzkoy, special envoy for the Caribbean Challenge Initiative (CCI).

Troubetzkoy called on businesses located in or doing business with the Caribbean to support conservation efforts by collaborating with national conservation funds across the region.

The St. Lucia-based hotelier, executive director of the award-winning Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts, said that 2020 is an important year for taking stock of the two major goals of the CCI. The first, known as the “20 by 20”, challenged Caribbean destinations to effectively conserve 20 percent of the region’s coastal and marine habitat by 2020.

The second goal, the “Sustainable Finance Goal”, is aimed at ensuring ongoing progress in conservation in the region, through the establishment of financing mechanisms that provide reliable funding.

While much more commitment is needed to arrest the decline of coral reefs and to encourage more sustainable fishing practices in the Caribbean, she said there were some notable successes, including the establishment of over 50 new Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which raises the total protected marine area across the region from seven to 10 percent.