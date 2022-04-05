SKN misses out on CPL finals

- Advertisement -

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced that the finals for the next three years will be hosted by Guyana, starting this year.

The 2022 tournament will be hosted across four countries – St Lucia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis.

After hosting the entire tournament in 2021, St Kitts and Nevis will host six group stage matches in 2022.

It will be the first time the Hero CPL final will be held in Guyana, and this long-term staging agreement will see the culmination of the tournament also taking place in Guyana in 2023 and 2024.

This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on Friday 30 September at The Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The Hero CPL final will be the climax of festivities surrounding these games taking place in Guyana. The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the local private sector will also stage two weeks of events which will form a Cricket Carnival. This Carnival will celebrate the best that Guyana has to offer, showcasing the music, food and culture of the country.

CPL CEO Pete Russell said that the League is blessed with amazing fans across the Caribbean.

“This is very clear whenever we visit Guyana, where the atmosphere at Providence is electric. The idea of having the Hero CPL final in front of this wonderful crowd of passionate and knowledgeable cricket fans is a mouthwatering prospect. We are very grateful to have such a positive relationship with the government and cricket authorities in Guyana, and we thank them for helping us come to this hugely exciting agreement.”

He added that one of the founding pillars is to sell the brilliance of the region to the world.

“We have always strived to provide a platform for tourism.”

Russell said for the second successive season, in 2021, the CPL was watched by 500 million fans around the world. He said last year the CPL became the second most-watched T20 league in the world.

The CPL head added that support from partners was critical over the past 10 years.