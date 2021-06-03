More than 60 per cent of the population of Saint Kitts and Nevis has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph France General Hospital, Dr Cameron Wilkinson, said: “So far, more than 60 per cent of the nation’s adults sent a strong message that they listened to the facts and believed in the science and went forward and got vaccinated.

“So far, more than 60 per cent of the nation’s adults have decided not to wait for an alternative vaccine and took action now, not just to protect themselves but our children, our pregnant mothers and the unborn, and the elderly and frail.”

Dr Wilkinson said the government’s robust education and awareness campaign contributed to the number of people who availed themselves of the vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is still a voluntary choice. But with choices come consequences. By not getting vaccinated, you can jeopardize the health of those around you, in your homes, schools, churches, and places of business. More importantly, you are jeopardizing your own life.”