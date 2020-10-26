CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The F.I.T. National Weight Loss Campaign and the Nevis Chapter of SKN Moves will host its annual bike relay on November 15 at 6 a.m., in Charlestown.

Details about the Nov 15 bike relay race were provided by Ms. Shelagh James, communications specialist with the Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis, and member of the organizing committee for the relay.

“SKN Moves Nevis Chapter is affiliated with the F.I.T. National Weight Loss Program,” explained Ms. James. “This is our second event this year. We’re expecting it to be a fantastic event. It falls on November 15, start time is 6 a.m. We think it will be done within two to three hours.

“Registration is now open and we’re encouraging everyone to participate. The entry deadline is November 6 at 4 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee. We expect about 40 participants. Each one will receive a medal of participation.

“Anyone who can ride a bike is welcome to come and participate,” she said.

David Walwyn of the F.I.T. Wellness Centre and committee member explained the relay has been routed through downtown Charlestown to make it easier for participants of all fitness levels, and allow for better spectator access to cheer on participants.

The relay will begin at the car park on the Samuel Hunkins Drive, go around the base of Craddock Road, onto Main Street, and end back at the car park.

“Each member of the four-person team will ride four laps on the designated route, and then hand the bike off to the next team mate,” explained Walwyn. “There will be giveaways and light refreshments, and breakfast will be sponsored for at least 20 entrants.”

Sponsor Mr. Winston Crooke of Bike Nevis will provide racing bikes and helmets for the relay. There will be free training sessions for female registrants prior to the event. Cycling T-shirts will be provided to the first 10 females to register following the press conference.

The police will control traffic for the relay and a bulletin will be issued leading up to the event to notify the public of the traffic arrangements.

Interested persons must be 18-years-or-older. Registration will be at the Health Promotion Unit on Jews Street in Charlestown.