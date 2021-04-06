A native from St. Kitts and Nevis who resided in St. Croix lost his life Saturday evening after he was shot April 1.

Deron Dixon who resided in Little Princess St. Croix told police that as he left his residence to head to work at approximately 5:00 a.m. on April 1, heard gunfire and realized he had been injured.

He said he saw a white vehicle leaving the area, but did not know who shot him. According to the Virgin Island’s Consortium he sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body and was transported to the Juan F. Hospital for treatment.

He died Saturday at around 11:00 p.m. he was 35-years-old