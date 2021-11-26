Fully vaccinated international visitors arriving by air into St. Kitts and Nevis will have new excursion options tied to cruise ship visits under revised protocols, officials of the dual-island Federation said.

Effective immediately, visitors who have completed the 24-hour “vacation in place” period mandated under the country’s COVID-19 protocols, air-arriving travelers may visit attractions at the Port Zante cruise port and participate in excursions departing from the port on days when cruise ships are utilizing the facility.

The excursions include visits to Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, the Carambola Beach Club, Caribelle Batik and Port Zante vendors at the Amina Craft Market and other locations, according to a statement.

Attractions and tours must be booked at the concierge desks of hotels and/or resorts certified under St. Kitts and Nevis’ Travel Approved program. Participants must also utilize approved taxis and are required to provide photo identification and an original vaccination card or photocopy to enter attractions and participate in tours.

Under the revised protocols, international travelers can book overnight stays at multiple hotels, or undertake a twin-island vacation in both St. Kitts and Nevis. Travelers may change accommodations following their completion of the 24-hour vacation in place period.

St. Kitts and Nevis is admitting only fully vaccinated international air travelers. Arriving visitors are required to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival at their approved accommodation and vacation in place for 24 hours. Following a negative test and upon completion of the 24-hour period, travelers can travel within the Federation.