St Kitts and Nevis has issued a Travel Directive prohibiting arrivals from the UK, India, South Africa and Brazil until 3 June. Only nationals of St Kitts and Nevis and residents may enter the country from the UK.

Once the travel advisory has been lifted, travellers from the UK to St Kitts & Nevis will be required to quarantine and remain in their rooms at all times at their hotel and not “Vacation in Place” for the duration of their stay or mandatory 14-day quarantine. The suspension remains under review and details of the suspension and visitor protocols may change at short notice. Travellers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority websites St Kitts Tourism and Nevis Tourism Authority for updates and information on travel requirements. Changes may take effect at short notice.

St Kitts and Nevis have announced reduced quarantine arrangements for those arriving who have received two doses of anti-COVID vaccine.

British Airways flights between the UK and St Kitts & Nevis have been temporarily suspended until June 2021. If you are booked on a British Airways flight, you should contact the British Airways Contact Centre at 1877 767 7970 or speak to your travel agent.