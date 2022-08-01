SKN: OAS to Observe General Election Aug. 5

The Organization of American States (OAS) says following an invitation from the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, it will deploy an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the general election in the twin-island federation, scheduled for Friday.

The OAS said the mission, which began its initial deployment on Saturday and is headed by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, comprises 11 experts and observers from nine different countries of the region.

The OAS said the team “will work in-person and remotely to observe areas such as electoral organization and technology, electoral justice, political finance and the political participation of women.”

The chief of mission will arrive on Tuesday in St. Kitts and Nevis, and will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political leaders, candidates, representatives of civil society and other relevant stakeholders, the OAS said.

It is the fourth time the OAS is deploying an EOM in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following the election, the OAS said the mission will present a preliminary report with its observations, along with “recommendations that will seek to support the continued strengthening of the electoral process in the country.”

The OAS said this mission is possible due to the financial contributions of the United States, Italy, and The Netherlands.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris was forced to call the election after the members of his coalition Team Unity government filed a motion of no confidence against him, two years after the three-party team was re-elected in the June 8, 2020 general election by winning nine of the 11 seats in the 15-member parliament. The other four legislators are nominated by the governor general following the polls.

Harris dissolved parliament on May 10 paving the way for the general election after the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the other two members in the coalition had filed the motion of no confidence against him. His move virtually scuttled that move and the prime minister also fired the dissidents and told the country he would announce a date for the polls within the stipulated 90-day period.

CMC/