St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health officials will offer coronavirus Antigen testing to departing travelers whose countries require exit testing prior to their return from international destinations.
The dual-island nation has also removed the exit testing requirements for travelers whose countries of origin do not require return testing. Earlier this month, St. Kitts and Nevis officials narrowed the country’s “Vacation in Place” quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated international travelers from four days to 24 hours.
Exit testing will be performed at visitors’ hotel or resort by a professional from the Ministry of Health 48 to 72 hours prior to the travelers’ departure. Samples will be tested at one of three certified local labs: The Joseph N. France Laboratory; Next Gen Laboratory; Avalon Laboratory and Quality Diagnostics.
Travelers are required to schedule testing through their certified “Travel Approved” hotel or resort concierge, with pricing at $50 to $55 per person, according to St. Kitts and Nevis officials. The Travel Approved-certified hotels for international travelers are: the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Marriott Beach Club, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Paradise Beach, Park Hyatt and Royal St. Kitts Hotel.
Travelers staying in villas, condos or private homes should contact St. Kitts and Nevis’ COVID-19 taskforce hotline by phoning 311 or emailing Covid19taskforce@gov.kn. St. Kitts & Nevis entry protocols require travelers to submit a negative result from an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.
Visitors can now explore accommodations, activities and attractions on Nevis via the Nevis Tourism Authority’s revamped website, which features optimized information on hotels and resorts, restaurants and bars, island events and historic and cultural sites and attractions.