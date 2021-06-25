LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — With civil unrest marring parts of Asia, particularly in regions like Hong Kong, younger families are seeking routes to second citizenship to protect themselves better.

Both political instability and economic uncertainty have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering an exodus of those leaving their home countries searching for safety and security.

While Canada and the United Kingdom are common destinations for permanent immigration, St Kitts and Nevis recognises investors as global citizens and offers a different solution. More families are now taking advantage of the St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme – a widely popular destination for investors in Asia. The initiative confers citizenship on an applicant once they invest in the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), a route that has been acclaimed as the most straightforward means to a second citizenship.

