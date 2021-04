St Kitts and Nevis Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton has reached out to the Government and people of Taiwan following the fatal train accident that occurred on April 2.

A statement said Seaton relayed to resident Ambassador of Taiwan, Tom Lee, his “profound sympathy on behalf of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and on his own behalf,” while recalling his visit to Taiwan when he travelled on their very efficient train service