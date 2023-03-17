SKN: One-on-One with PM Dr. Terrence Drew- A Time to Meet Constituents

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 17, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — The Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to helping the people, both citizens and residents, and Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew is executing this mandate by listening to the people by holding one-on-one consultations at the constituency level two days every week.

“This is for me to meet the constituents and persons, and as you can see the demand is high,” said Prime Minister Drew, who is the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, on Wednesday March 15 at the Conaree Community Centre at the end of one-on-one meetings with the constituents.

The one-on-one meetings which were coordinated by Ms Taresa Edwards, Senior Clerk at the Prime Minister’s Office, had started shortly after 4:00 p.m.

“I have been here almost four hours, but I am happy to see all who I see because this government is about helping people,” said Prime Minister Drew. “So we will continue the exercise twice per week of seeing people in the constituency. Tonight is Conaree and tomorrow is Cayon, and we will rotate again.”

The constituents, who were served bottled water as they waited for their turn, saw him individually but there were a few who went to see him in pairs. Said Dr Drew: “Their concerns are personal, mainly, and some community issues as well, but I picked housing is a significant discussion to have.”

While about 100 persons had registered their names to meet and talk with their Area Parliamentary Representatives, a few minutes after 8:00 p.m. he had to leave for other official engagements and those who had registered their names were told by Ms Edwards to return to the same venue after two weeks when another one-on-one series of meetings would be held.

A resident of Lower Poland in Conaree Village, Mrs Averill Browne, said that the Prime Minister is doing a good job by taking time out of his busy schedule of national duties to come and listen to their needs. She added: “I talked to him and he listened to me without rushing me.”

On Thursday March 16, the Honourable Prime Minister met with his constituents at the Constituency Office on Wade Street, next to the Cayon Police Station. The one-on-one meetings started shortly after 5:00 p.m. and did not come to an end until after 10:00 p.m. when those who were not able to see him were advised to come back in two weeks’ time.

“I see people in my constituency twice per week (Wednesdays and Thursdays), every week, and the turnout every night is packed,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “Next week I will be in St. Peters (on Wednesday March 22) and Keys (on Thursday March 23), and then the following week I will be back in Conaree and Cayon.”