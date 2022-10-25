SKN: Parliament Opens Today, National Assembly Thursday, Oct. 27

- Advertisement -

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A new session of Parliament will open on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay. The leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition will be Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, leader of the Concerned Citizens movement.

According to a statement from the government, the Opening Session will be preceded by a Guard of Honour which will take place at 9:30 am in the Grand Plaza.

In accordance with Section 46 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis, the Proclamation Summoning the New Session of the National Assembly will be read.

Following the Proclamation, a new Speaker of the House will be elected and subsequently a Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is elected by the Members. As the presiding officer, he/she decides all questions of procedure, maintains order with complete impartiality and protects the privilege of freedom of speech by ensuring that all.

Members are given a fair opportunity to express their views within the rules.

The newly elected Speaker will give their announcements which will be followed by the Throne Speech by the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP.

The first meeting of the National Assembly will be held on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 am at the National Assembly Chamber, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.

The last time a Parliamentary sitting was held was during the five-day Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary proposals for 2022 in December 2021.

From December until the dissolution of parliament on May 10, 2022, no parliamentary sitting was held as tension grew within the ranks of the previous administration.