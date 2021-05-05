THE ISLAND of St. Kitts and Nevis has pledged financial and humanitarian support of up to $1 million for St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a volcanic eruption.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris made the announcement in the aftermath of a series of eruptions of the ‘La Soufriere’ volcano in the north-eastern part of St. Vincent.Support is expected to include providing accommodation for evacuees and resettling citizens and residents from the danger zone around the volcano.

They plan to also provide human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from the Defence and Police Forces to support humanitarian activities, provide technical support and keep peace efforts on the ground.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) have also released of a sum of $20,000 for its Special Emergency Assistance Fund.

Other Caribbean islands including Antigua, Grenada, and St Lucia have also pledged their support by opening up their doors to those evacuating.

More than 100 people have been taken to St Lucia so far already and the Royal Caribbean and other cruise ship companies have also been helping evict residents.

In a statement, the St Kitts and Nevis government said: “The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St. Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need.

“Our prayers are with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this most challenging time.”