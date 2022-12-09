SKN PM Dr. Drew Congratulates Dominican Prime Minister on Historic Election Victory

Prime Minister of St. Kitts/Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew has written to the leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Roosevelt Skerrit congratulating him on his general election victory and praising him for his political success over the years and his contribution to his country and the region.

Skerrit led his party to a 19-2 seat victory in the snap election on Tuesday and was sworn in as Prime Minister for an unprecedented sixth time on Wednesday.

“You have made your mark not only nationally, but regionally and internationally for your hands-on leadership abilities,” Dr. Terrance Drew wrote in his letter to Skerrit.

“During your chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) you made your mark during periods when the region and the world were faced with economic challenges and helped our region to overcome with confidence. Your dedicated leadership has been lauded for making significant contributions toward bridging the gap between the predominantly English-speaking Caribbean region and the predominantly Spanish-speaking Latin American region.”

He also complimented the prime minister on the impact he has made on the people of Dominica.

“The people of Dominica have spoken resoundingly through their votes, demonstrating their confidence in you as a leader. Your repeated success at the polls is an indication of the trust and faith the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have in you and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and their willingness to embrace your innovative thinking and future plans for the country,” wrote the St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister who was voted into office in August.

He further wished Prime Minister Skerrit and the people of Dominica greater success and prosperity in the coming years.

