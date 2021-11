A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded in the vicinity of three islands in the Caribbean, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said it occurred today around 6:08 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

149 km NNE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

171 km NNW of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

273 km NNW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

It was recorded as felt in St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua with some social media users on UWI SRC’s Facebook page reporting it as felt in St Maarten and Anguilla.