According to Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett at about 12:14 they received word that the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.

“We wish to extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the dearly departed. We have repeatedly said that we are not immune to the ravages of COVID19. Including severe disease and death,” the Minister said.

She reminded that the vaccine prevents people from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

“While we mourn the loss of our first citizen my trust is that it will serve as a wake up call for all.”

Bryon-Nisbett added that in the last 12 hours there have been 28 positive test with 26 in the prison and two in the general population.