Saint Kitts and Nevis has hit a new record with 1062 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in one day.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, who said that’s the highest number of vaccines to be administered in a single day since the Federations vaccination programme began on February 22.

During the most recent instalment of Leadership Matters, the Prime Minister said this was the result of a collective effort across both islands, with all 17 health centres participating.

Officials at the Ministry of Health revealed that 725 persons received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

In Saint Kitts, 67 persons took their first shot at St. Peter’s Health Centre; 35 at Molineux; 94 at Basseterre; 157 at Newtown; 10 at St. Paul’s; 13 at Sandy Point; 26 at Old Road; 10 at Tabernacle; 48 at Cayon; 8 at Dieppe Bay; 10 at Saddlers and 29 at Kajola Kristada. In Nevis, 144 persons received their first shot at Charlestown Health Centre, 53 at Brown Hill and 21 at Combermere.

Those receiving their second dose totalled 337 for a total of 1,062.

PM Harris said: “This then is an excellent performance and, in fact, should give all of us who are taking part in this battle against COVID-19 inspiration that all is not lost. I want to commend all the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis who have made a special effort to encourage and who themselves have gone out to be vaccinated.”

He also noted that fifty per cent of the target population are now vaccinated.

Prime Minister Harris announced the implementation of new measures meant to slow the virus earlier this week, after a cluster of cases were recorded on the island.

Schools have been closed, and citizens have been asked to adhere to a curfew of 11pm to 5am for two weeks in the first instance.

To date, 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Forty-five patients have since recovered.