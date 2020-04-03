More than 130,000 kindergarten, primary and secondary school students across the Caribbean will benefit from the Flow Study program FREE of charge from now through June 15, according to The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) in partnership with Flow and One on One Educational Services Limited.

Students in Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and Turks & Caicos will benefit from this initiative.

The Flow Study program powered by One on One is available to all students across the Caribbean regardless of their network operator.

Students age 5 to 18 will have access to the curriculum used in their schools. Access is available via Flow Study e-Learning services through the Flow Study mobile apps (Android), https://flowstudy.co/registration and Flow EVO – Flow on Demand. The ability to continue with classes is even more critical for students who are preparing for CSEC and CAPE.

C&W, part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets.

Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. Learn more at www.cwc.com