Dubai, UAE- On November 16, St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate its National Day at Dubai’s EXPO 2020 and the world gathered is in for a treat.

Director of Culture, Troy Mills, has led a 12-member contingent of masquerades, drummers/fifer and soca artist to Dubai for a world-class cultural performance.

The contingent includes Elvis Browne from Vibes Masquerades; Halisha Hendrickson and Denis Weekes of Huggins’ Masquerades; Althus Herbert Chevaun Matthew and Jason Wilkes of Valon’s Masquerades; and Dwayne Rogers and Felicia Woods of Sylvester’s Masquerades; Kristor Hanley from Nevis, Fifer; Colin Freeman from Nevis, Kettle Drum; Terrence Joshua from Nevis, Bass Drum, and Delly Ranks from Nevis, Performer/Singer. Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd has also accompanied the delegation.

Mills said the team is excited to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at EXPO 2020.

“The members of St. Kitts and Nevis combined mas credit troop is extremely excited to be representing our federation at EXPO 2020 Dubai. Every single member is anticipating a very high energy and entertaining performance and the general feeling is that all of the members will each step up his or her game to ensure that if it is only one country that persons who attend the EXPO will remember, it is the performances of the masquerades,” Mr. Mills said.

He added: “Apart from performing on our national day, the masquerades are booked for two performances on November 17 at the Sun Stage, two performances at the Sea Stage on November 18, and a double performance at the Earth Stage on November 19. The dancers and musicians are so far displaying extremely high levels of energy which they will take into the seven performances and especially on our national day.”

Delly Ranks, a soca artist and past soca monarch, who hails from Nevis, will entertain the global audience with a medley of patriotic songs.

EXPO 2020 Dubai was originally scheduled to take place from 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The name EXPO 2020 was kept for marketing and branding purposes. The making of EXPO 2020 Dubai took 8 years and 7 billion dollars.