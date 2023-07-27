SKN Unveils Updates to Citizenship by Investment Programme Including New Option

- Advertisement -

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced innovative changes to its Citizenship by Investment Program, reinforcing the island nation’s position as a global leader in investment migration.

Only high net-worth investors and people who genuinely value St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship will be drawn to these significant changes, which have been painstakingly designed to do so.

In the field of investor immigration, St. Kitts and Nevis has led the way by developing ground-breaking ideas that are supported by strong legal frameworks and rigorous due diligence procedures. The success of the Program has allowed the Federation to prosper and given Kittitians and Nevisians the ability to advance without having to rely too heavily on outside financial assistance.

These latest changes, building upon the updates made in December 2022, are strategically aimed at safeguarding the nation’s integrity, ensuring the Programme’s long-term sustainability, and preserving the esteemed status of being a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew stated, “Today, St. Kitts and Nevis takes another bold step in reaffirming our commitment to not only offer the world’s best Citizenship by Investment Programme but to also present a tightly regulated system that acts as a best-in-practice defense mechanism against illicit actors and those seeking to bypass our high-end investment and contribution options. We are dedicated to preserving the exclusivity and prestige associated with being a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He further explained, “As a government, we consider the impact of our decisions not only on our people but also on the international community. After deep introspection, analysis of the Programme, and consultations with our international partners, we have determined that now is the opportune time to demonstrate to the world, as we did in December 2022, that our citizenship is not easily accessible to those who do not value it or understand the benefits St. Kitts and Nevis has to offer. We will continue engaging with the international community to provide clarity and assurance to investors, highlighting that St. Kitts and Nevis is a secure destination for long-term investments.”

The Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) has been added as a new investment option as St. Kitts and Nevis’ government overhauls its Citizenship by Investment Program in order to recover from COVID-19’s effects. Through its seven pillars, which take the place of the previous Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), the SISC seeks to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State.

Increasing local food production.

Transitioning to Green Energy.

Diversifying the economy.

Attracting and supporting sustainable industries.

Evolving the Creative Economy.

Expanding social protection and safety nets to protect the most vulnerable.

For a single applicant, contributions to the SISC begin at US$250,000 and rise with the addition of spouses or dependents. The minimum Sustainable Island State Contribution for families of three or four is US$350,000, while it rises to US$300,000 for families of two.

The Developer’s Real Estate Option now has a US$400,000 minimum investment requirement, and Approved Private Homes, including condos and single-family homes, can be purchased as Citizenship by Investment options with US$400,000 or US$800,000 minimum investments, respectively.

Investors must now go through a mandatory interview, either online or in person, at a location determined by the Citizenship by Investment Unit and approved by the Board of Governors, in order to ensure the integrity of the Programme. Independent professional firms from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe will carry out background investigations as required by the Board of Governors, at the request of the Citizenship by Investment Unit.

The modifications are intended to boost St. Kitts and Nevis’s reputation internationally and encourage investor confidence abroad. The nation keeps proving its fortitude, aspirations for growth, and eagerness to cooperate with other nations. The country upholds a stable political system, a sound macroeconomic framework, a vigilant independent judiciary, a vibrant private sector, and an independent media thanks to its competent, responsive, skilled, and credible Citizenship by Investment Unit, which is supported by a Board of Governors and a Technical Committee.