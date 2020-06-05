by Loshaun Dixon

Voters in St. Kitts and Nevis head to the polls today to vote for a government to lead their affairs for the next five years.

A total of 48,036 are registered to vote in St. Kitts and Nevis up 14 % from the 42,184 voters of 2015 according to supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey. There are 35,860 in St. Kitts and 12,176 in Nevis registered to vote a This is 5,852 more persons than the previous elections.

Constituency 1 will see 5,962 voters, who will vote at 15 voting sites up from 5,036 registered voters in 2015.

In Constituency 2 5,421 voters will vote at 14 voting sites up from 4,740 voters in 2015.

Constituency 3 will vote at 10 voting sites and will feature 4,078 voters increasing from 3166 in

the last elections.

The 3,400 voters in Constituency 4 will vote at 10 voting sites up from 3,166 in 2015 while Constituency 5 will have 3,124 voters assigned to 10 voting sites up from 3,107 last time

around.

In Constituency 6, there are 3,205 voters assigned to 9 voting sites up from 2,823 voters while Constituency 7 has 3,722 voters assigned to 9 voting sites up from 3,191.

Constituency 8 has the largest registered number of voters with 6,948 assigned to 18 voting sites. In 2015 there were 5,753 voters.

In Constituency 9, there are 6,397 voters assigned to 18 voting sites an increasing from 6,127 in the last election. Constituency 10 will be the smallest constituency with 1,774 voters who will vote in 6 voting sites up from 1,393.

For Constituency 11, there are 4,005 voters assigned to 10 voting sites an increase from 3,584.

The Observer will provide updates from various constituencies throughout the day from candidate, voters and party officials.