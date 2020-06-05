by Loshaun Dixon
Voters in St. Kitts and Nevis head to the polls today to vote for a government to lead their affairs for the next five years.
A total of 48,036 are registered to vote in St. Kitts and Nevis up 14 % from the 42,184 voters of 2015 according to supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey. There are 35,860 in St. Kitts and 12,176 in Nevis registered to vote a This is 5,852 more persons than the previous elections.
Constituency 1 will see 5,962 voters, who will vote at 15 voting sites up from 5,036 registered voters in 2015.
In Constituency 2 5,421 voters will vote at 14 voting sites up from 4,740 voters in 2015.
Constituency 3 will vote at 10 voting sites and will feature 4,078 voters increasing from 3166 in
the last elections.
The 3,400 voters in Constituency 4 will vote at 10 voting sites up from 3,166 in 2015 while Constituency 5 will have 3,124 voters assigned to 10 voting sites up from 3,107 last time
around.
In Constituency 6, there are 3,205 voters assigned to 9 voting sites up from 2,823 voters while Constituency 7 has 3,722 voters assigned to 9 voting sites up from 3,191.
Constituency 8 has the largest registered number of voters with 6,948 assigned to 18 voting sites. In 2015 there were 5,753 voters.
In Constituency 9, there are 6,397 voters assigned to 18 voting sites an increasing from 6,127 in the last election. Constituency 10 will be the smallest constituency with 1,774 voters who will vote in 6 voting sites up from 1,393.
For Constituency 11, there are 4,005 voters assigned to 10 voting sites an increase from 3,584.
The Observer will provide updates from various constituencies throughout the day from candidate, voters and party officials.
SKN Supervisor of Elections announces polling stations in 11 electoral constituencies for June 5th General Elections
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2020) — The following is a statement from Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, regarding the polling stations assigned in 11 electoral constituencies for the general elections slated for June 05, 2020.
Fellow citizens and residents,
These are the Polling Stations assigned to the various constituencies:-
GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01
TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1) to serve in the National Assembly.
The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1), that is to say,
Address of polling station
1 Parish Centre (East Independence Street) 527
2A Basseterre Police Station
2B Basseterre Police Station
2C Warner Park Pavilion
3A Tucker Clarke School
3B Kim Collins Stadium
3C Kim Collins Stadium
3D Kim Collins Stadium
3E Kim Collins Stadium
3F Kim Collins Stadium
4A Public Works Dept.
4B Public Works Dept.
4C Public Works Dept.
5 Police Training School
6 Hope Chapel
TOTAL
The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:
Candidates: HANLEY, GEOFFREY DR
The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Police Training School of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.
Dated this 2nd day of June 2020
Jermaine Lake
Returning Officer
for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1)
