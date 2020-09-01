BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Management of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) would like to inform the general public that the website www.sknis.kn is under maintenance and should be back up soon.

The website is being migrated from one platform to another for added security, a new look and feel.

In the meantime, to stay updated on matters of national interest among others, people can utilize the department’s Facebook Page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

The management of SKNIS apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this time.