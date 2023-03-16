SKN’s New Airlink to Barbados Offers Mutual Tourist Attractions

- Advertisement -

With Barbados now having non-stop flights to St. Kitts via interCaribbean Airways, Barbadians are being encouraged to visit the island of St. Kitts and “venture deeper”.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Jens Thraenhart, stressed that the power of partnerships and connectivity is pivotal to the Caribbean’s success, and thanked interCaribbean for making Barbados its Eastern Caribbean hub, and the new airlift out of St. Kitts.

“I believe coming from regional tourism collaboration, that if we want to be successful in the Caribbean, in Barbados, and St. Kitts we first need to really fix regional connectivity. I applaud interCaribbean Airways and all the other airlines in the region to really making sure that we can recover post COVID to making sure that we can travel all around the region, and don’t have to fly via Miami and other places,” Mr. Thraenhart stated.

He explained that interCaribbean has become a key airline partner for Barbados since its first flight in 2020, and “we’re truly appreciative that interCaribbean is continuing to have confidence in Barbados as a key destination for business developments”.

The CEO added that as the partnership continues to build out, it will open up more opportunities for travel, trade, cargo and tourism between Barbados and the other islands’ interCaribbean services.

CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison Thompson, and the Authority’s Deputy CEO, Melnecia Marshall, delivered the St. Kitts tourism campaign “Deeper Venture”, where they highlighted what the island has to offer in terms of events and accommodation.

Events highlighted for the year include:

The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim, Sunday, March 26, to Monday, March 27;

St. Kitts Music Festival, Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24;

Nevis Mango Festival, Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2 (the island has over 40 varieties of mangoes);

The eighth Annual St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week from Thursday, July 13, to Sunday, July 23, and

Nevis Culturama Festival, from Thursday, July 27, to Tuesday, August 8.

Chairman and Founder of interCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner, thanked the Governments of Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis for seeking to find solutions to regional travel and for agreeing to the new partnership in airlift between the two countries.

Mr. Gardiner said interCaribbean’s goal is to provide safe, reliable, reasonable and comfortable travel options for customers. “We have done our best as an organisation to adapt to meet the needs of the region’s travellers. But we know we need to go further to be better and to do more … and I will answer the call of the region’s people….

“I again, thank the leadership of the respective governments for leading from the front. I commend their vision.… Indeed, they give meaning to the African proverb, if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far go together. This stewardship ensures that together we’re going places and connecting the region one island, one partnership, one vision at a time,” he asserted.