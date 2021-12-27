As of December 2021, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis’ visa-free and visa-on-arrival agreements total to an all-time high, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

This historic revelation means that citizens of the small eastern Caribbean nation can travel hassle-free to over 161 destinations worldwide, including major business hubs in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The latest country to partner with St Kitts and Nevis was São Tomé and Principe. On December 16th, the two nations signed a full visa waiver agreement Principe through high representatives of both countries in New York. A few months ago, Foreign Minister Brantley travelled to Serbia and signed visa waiver agreements with Palestine and with African Nations Burkina Faso and Gabon. These partnerships have moved St Kitts and Nevis ahead of Mexico and Israel, leveling with Barbados for the number one passport in the Caribbean region and 24th globally.

During his Budget 2022 Presentation last week, Minister Brantley said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation “shall continue to seek means of convergence with all of our partners, that we advance our discussions and actions around our mutual interests.”