BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Travel Approved Seal is necessary to operate tourism based services in St. Kitts and Nevis, according to St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) Chief Executive Officer, Raquel Brown.

At the end of July 2020, the SKTA started a Travel Approved Training for the Travel Approved Seal for all tourism entities that interact with tourists, said Ms. Brown.

“After training, the businesses must have their seal and certificate displayed,” said Ms. Brown. “It will also be on the SKTA website. She said persons will be able to go to the website and see what they can do in St. Kitts.

Ms. Brown said the SKTA will be sending information to all its stakeholders including tour operators, travel agents and others.

“If you don’t have that travel approved seal on our website, no one is going to go to you and please don’t come to the Tourism Authority or go to Minister Grant saying I need to get this seal,” said Brown. “This is a collective responsibility. It starts with us here. You have to do your part to ensure that your business and your employees are trained and they can get the seal.

“Even though some businesses are not too sure of their status of operation, they are still going to the training and doing their part.

“I applaud those individuals because they have decided they are going to do this collectively on their own to make sure,” said Brown. “We have reassured them and we’ve said to them it is not going to be what it used to be. That’s a very hard thing because we have had the benefit of having a cruise ship almost every day here. …We got accustomed to it because it was good. It’s not that we cannot get back to that, but it will take some time. We have to manage those expectations.”

Ms. Brown concluded that the training has given businesses hope as they see that the Tourism Authority is helping the destination and help them scale up by having the certificate.