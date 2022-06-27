Skytrax Awards: Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport  Named Best in Caribbean

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says the Piarco International Airport has been declared the Best Airport in the Caribbean by Skytrax.

The declaration was made by the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2022. Skytrax World Airport Star Rating, which was introduced 20 years ago, has become a global benchmark of quality evaluation for the airport industry.

The Piarco International airport was also named the third best in the global region – Central America and the Caribbean – only being beaten by Panama’s Tocumen International Airport and Costa Rica’s San Jose International Airport.

“These accomplishments are a result of the perseverance and resilience of our employees, who continue to work diligently, despite prevailing challenges, to ensure that we consistently achieve high standards of safety and security while demonstrating operational efficiency and service excellence,” said Hayden Newton, the airport’s general manager.

The authority said it intended to continue leading the region by “maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency and customer service at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports and making valuable contributions that would enhance the attractiveness of destination TT.”

Piarco International Airport is an international airport serving the island of Trinidad and is one of two international airports in Trinidad and Tobago. The airport is located 19 miles east of downtown Port of Spain, located in the adjacent town of Piarco. It is the seventh busiest airport in the Caribbean in terms of passengers served and third busiest in the English-speaking Caribbean, after Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Lynden Pindling International Airport in The Bahamas. The airport is also the primary hub and operating base for the country’s national airline, as well as the Caribbean’s largest airline, Caribbean Airlines.

Piarco International Airport has direct scheduled service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, and Europe. It is also a significant transit hub for the Southern Caribbean and serves as the primary connection point for many passengers travelling from Guyana.

This is the second consecutive year that Piarco Airport has claimed this honor.

CMC