BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) has announced the start of its US $800,000 Seventh Operational Phase, which will run from 2020-2024.

The Seventh Operational Phase has a revamped strategy and renewed financial commitments. Ms. Ilis Watts, National Coordinator – GEF Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), said SGP will be launching its first Call for Proposals in the coming months.

“These Calls for Proposals will identify innovative and inclusive ideas from civil society and community-based groups,” said Ms. Watts. “It will have a targeted focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities. Its aim is to effectively address current global environmental challenges, including relevant actions in response to COVID-19 pandemic and for green recovery.”

During the 7th Operational Phase, the SGP will focus its operation on promoting and supporting scalable initiatives to tackle global environmental issues. It will support projects that serve as incubators of innovation, potentially broadening the replication of best practices and approaches through larger projects that are supported by the GEF and/or other partners, and act as the engine for systemic changes. The objective will be achieved through SGP’s core approaches around inclusion, innovation and impact.

The SGP is financed by the GEF and other partners and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since the reintroduction of the programme to the Federation, the SGP has supported over 60 projects with a value of over USD $1.75 million.

“SGP recognizes that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and local communities are key partners and solution providers in addressing the drivers of global environmental degradation,” said Ms. Watts. “Besides effectively delivering local environmental benefits, these projects have contributed to empowering civil society for more inclusive and holistic engagement of all sections of the society in the pursuit of sustainable development.”

During the Sixth Operational Phase (2016-2019), SGP achieved significant environmental and socio-economic benefits through the projects it supported and is now poised to achieve even greater results during this new phase in cooperation with all partners and supporters.