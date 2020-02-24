The Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) has issued a call for proposals for projects in the area of biodiversity conservation to support grassroots communities and civil society organizations across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to tackle critical global environmental challenges and address local sustainable development needs.

“This call for proposals is to encourage civil society organizations, Non-Government Organizations, community groups and associations to apply for grant funding to undertake projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and preservation while providing livelihood opportunities for local communities,” said Ilis Watts, National Coordinator — GEF Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), who highlighted the successes of the programme and noted it was important that groups can demonstrate their innovativeness and stewardship while assisting in promoting a sustainable environment.

She said the organization has a vested interest in ensuring the environment remains sustainable, and added it will continue to assist groups that take pride in ensuring that they promote sustainable environments for the benefit of all.

“Even though this call is specific to projects in the area of biodiversity conservation, we will be accepting, shortly, project concepts in keeping with our new areas of emphasis. These areas will be finalized on the completion of our Country Programme Strategy for 2020-24,” she added.

SGPSKN started financing projects in 2014. Since its establishment in the federation, 60 approved community-based projects in St. Kitts and Nevis have provided seed monies and technical assistance. Small grants of up to USD 50,000 have been provided in GEF focal areas such as biodiversity, climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as land degradation.

The Operational Phase Six (6) saw the focus placed on climate-smart agroecology and landscape and seascape conservation and energy access co-benefits and the upcoming Operational Phase Seven (7). New general areas such as Sustainable Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Security, Community Based Adaptation and Catalyzing Sustainable Urban Solutions will be supported.