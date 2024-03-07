Small Islands, Big Impact: Minister Dr. Joyelle Clarke Elected to Prestigious UNEA-7 Bureau to Tackle Triple Planetary Crisis

- Advertisement -

Nairobi, Kenya – In a landmark achievement for Saint Kitts and Nevis, and a testament to the global recognition of its leadership in environmental stewardship, the Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, was unanimously elected to serve on the Bureau of the next United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7).

Dr. Clarke’s election marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the only member from a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to hold a position on the Bureau. Additionally, her appointment underscores her role as a prominent female leader and a representative of the youth demographic, further enhancing the diversity and inclusivity of the Bureau.

The UNEA Bureau plays a pivotal role in assisting the president in the general conduct of business of the United Nations Environment Assembly. Its responsibilities include providing guidance on crucial matters such as session organisation, agenda setting, and addressing contentious issues related to global environmental governance. The president to preside over UNEA-7 will be Mr. Abdullah Bin Ali Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority of Oman.

Expressing her gratitude for the honour, Dr. Clarke stated, “It is a tremendous privilege to be elected to serve on the UNEA-7 Bureau. This endorsement not only reflects the confidence of my peers in the Latin American and Caribbean States grouping but also highlights the importance of amplifying the voices of small island nations in global environmental decision-making processes.”

The Bureau’s mandate encompasses a broad spectrum of tasks aimed at shaping the global environmental agenda, including facilitating discussions on sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity conservation.

Dr. Clarke’s election comes at a critical juncture when the international community grapples with the pressing triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to advancing the goals of the UNEA and fostering greater collaboration among member states to address the urgent environmental issues facing our planet.

Saint Kitts and Nevis takes immense pride in Dr. Clarke’s appointment, viewing it as a testament to the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its active engagement on the global stage.

As Dr. Clarke assumes her new role on the UNEA-7 Bureau, she brings with her a wealth of experience and a dedication to promoting environmental protection and resilience, ensuring that the voices of small island nations are heard and respected on the world stage.

The next UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) is slated for 8-12 December, 2025.