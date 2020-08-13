Kingston, Jamaica, August 12th, 2020–As of Monday, August 24, the staging of small outdoor events will only be allowed on four specific days as the Government tightens restrictions,as previously announced, in light of the continued breaches of established COVID-19 health protocols.

Small outdoor events (such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, round robins, launches and festivals) will only be allowed on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

This new stipulation is among several revised measures the Government has put in place to better monitor activities within the entertainment sector and clamp down on infractions, including the staging events without permits.

The continuous flouting of COVID-19 safety protocols has also forced the Government–it is claimed– to order the closure of 17 beaches and 19 rivers across the island come Friday, August 14.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who made the announcement in the House on August 11, informed that these facilities will be closed for two weeks to safeguard the health of Jamaicans.

“We have to be a responsible Government to put the interest of the Jamaican people first and we believe these measures are necessary because we are not getting the kind of response from the operators and the public in general [regarding] the use of these facilities,” he said.

He also informed reporters that operators of these facilities will be invited to engage in discussions to address the concerns and arrive at agreed solutions.

They include Bob Marley beach in St. James, the popular Hellshire beach and Caymanas River in St Catherine and the Ocho Rios, Turtle Tower and Flavours beaches in St Ann.

The Winnifred and Boston beaches in Portland will also be closed to the public as of Friday.

Most of these beaches and river swimming holes are at locations used by Jamaicans, rather than beaches at tourist resorts, which remain open.