CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched a social media jingle contest to encourage people on Nevis to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Premier posted the jingle challenge on his Facebook page on March 7. Hon. Brantley said he was inspired to come up with a fun and creative way to spread the positive word about being vaccinated against the virus.

“As we fight COVID-19 together we have to ensure that our people get vaccinated,” said Brantley. “I am inviting people to post their jingles to my page encouraging them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The rules of the contest are: competitors must reside on Nevis; jingles must be in English; and competitors must post their jingle and a photo of their vaccination card showing they have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those under 18-years-old must post their jingle and a photo of at least one of their parents or guardians’ vaccination card showing they have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The jingles can be any genre of music; no profanity is allowed.

The winner will be determined by the most real ‘likes’ generated.

The Premier is offering a cash prize of EC $2,000 for the winner, EC $1,250 for second place, EC $750 for third place and EC $50 for those who enter but do not place.

Brantley said the contest will run until March 31, and the winner will be announced on April 2.

“Post your jingle to my page and get all your friends and everyone else to ‘like’ and win some money,” said Brantley. “Please note that no public funds are being expended for this contest.”

The NIA rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program on the island on February 24, beginning with Premier Brantley and other Cabinet members, in addition to senior health officials.

As of March 5, 927 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.