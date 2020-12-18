BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The government is considering draft legislation from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board that proposes the establishment of an Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Minister of Labour, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, commended the Board for its efforts in this regard, particularly during this time when the employment status of many people is impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Had we had that before COVID it might have eased our burden quite a bit,” said Hon. Phipps on December 17, during the Budget Debate. She noted that the government spent $120 million in stimulus support to help lessen the devastating economic impact of the pandemic on St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In 2021, it (the Unemployment Insurance Fund) is a matter that will be pursued by the ministry and the (national) tripartite committee so that persons who would have lost their jobs and would have been out of work for 90 days would be eligible to claim from the fund,” said Mrs. Phipps. “The claimant must actively demonstrate that he/she is seeking employment as “it is not intended for you to remain on it for the rest of your life.”