CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Despite the Nevis Island Administration’s financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Social Services is continuing with its annual uniform assistance programme.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development on Nevis, spoke of the programme when he delivered remarks at a town hall meeting hosted by the NIA, at the Hanley’s Road Community Centre. He noted that uniforms would be provided for the less fortunate.

“We are assisting parents in terms of back to school for students who will need uniform assistance,” said Hon. Evelyn. “This is something social services does every year.

“It is not open for every student on the island because we do not have the resources for that. It is for persons who are less fortunate, who are not so well off financially, and we try to assist by getting school uniforms.”

The minister urged parents who need assistance to register at the Social Services Department.

“They will do an interview, and ensure that you fit the criteria to get the assistance for the uniforms,” explained Evelyn. “We will see how we can accommodate you in terms of assisting you with uniforms for your children.”

The minister said the department has been under immense pressure due to the increased number of requests for assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised the members of staff for their dedication and commitment to serving the more vulnerable members of the Nevisian society.

“The Department of Social Services has been extremely busy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Evelyn. “During the peak of the pandemic when it came to the Federation, when many people were in the comfort of their homes and in their beds, persons from social services were kept extremely busy.

“We are considered an essential service, and we had to be there attending to the needs of Nevisians — the less fortunate, the elderly,” the minister concluded. “We would have partnered with the police and other agencies to ensure that our people, the more vulnerable ones, were well taken care of. I would wish to thank them for their excellent service.”