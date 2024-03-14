Social Workers, honoured

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsSocial Workers, honoured By Observer News - March 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HONOURING SOCIAL WORKERS – Social workers were honoured during a church service on Monday, March 4, at Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Held under the theme, 'Empowering Social Services Inspiring Action, Leading Change,' the service was attended by representatives from the Department of Social Services, Grand Bahama Health Services and the Ministry of Education. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller) - Advertisement - HONOURING SOCIAL WORKERS – Social workers were honoured during a church service on Monday, March 4, at Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Held under the theme, ‘Empowering Social Services Inspiring Action, Leading Change,’ the service was attended by representatives from the Department of Social Services, Grand Bahama Health Services and the Ministry of Education. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller) - Advertisement -