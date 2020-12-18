BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A brief but meaningful ceremony on December 17, brought staff from across the various departments in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development to the Ministry’s parking lot in Needsmust for the Ministry’s first-ever Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony.

All eyes were on the tree as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development, Hon. Shawn K. Richards and Permanent Secretary Daryll Lloyd flipped the switch to light the tree. Beyond the novelty of the event to the Ministry, the lights on the 8-foot spruce are solar-powered.

“It was only last month that we celebrated Energy Month and, as recent, as last week we held the ground-breaking ceremony for the launch of the Solar Farm,” said Hon. Richards. “For us to have our very own Christmas tree lighted using solar power, says that we are not only preaching renewable energy, but we are indeed practicing it here in our Ministry. “It is my wish that other ministries and even homes in the wider community, that others will see what we are doing and follow the pattern to enable us to reach our goal of 100 percent renewable energy in the near future.”

Holiday music featuring ever-popular carols such as ‘Joy to the World, Away in a Manger,” and “Silent Night,” as well as contemporary renditions of Christmas songs were enjoyed by community members in attendance.

Permanent Secretary Lloyd said he was delighted to join such a happy celebration, to spread light and share the hope of Christmas.

“Tonight, as we light this tree, I trust that it will be a symbol of brightness in our lives even as we experience the darkness of pandemonium brought on by the pandemic and the other challenges we may face,” said Lloyd.

The evening’s festivities were capped with the staff capturing memories by the tree and partaking in refreshments.