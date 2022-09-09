Solar-Powered Car Offers Escape from Fuel Lines in Venezuelan Oil Town

MARACAIBO, Venezuela, Sept 8 (Reuters) – In Maracaibo, the once wealthy Venezuelan oil city, two innovators are trying to push a new trend: small electric and solar-powered cars that offer an alternative for people fed up with regular fuel shortages and long lines as the gas station.

José Cintron, a 43-year-old electrical technician, has developed a solar-powered car, while Augusto Pradelli, 61, has created a micro electric vehicle (EV) that can also use solar panels. Both cars are built on the frame of old golf carts with more powerful batteries.

“These electric motors don’t make noise, they don’t vibrate, they don’t pollute, they are the future,” said Pradelli from his workshop in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia state, in the far northwest of Venezuela.

“The world has to think about how to get out of pollution and global warming.”

The small vehicles can carry four people and travel between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour. The batteries can be recharged with the solar panels in 10 hours or faster through an electric charging point, Pradelli said.

“The beauty of solar charge is that as long as there is sun the car is always charging,” he said. “The sun is free and that’s what you have to take advantage of.”

The two men, who self-funded their innovations, are hoping to work together to develop a hybrid electric car and eventually attain national production, a big dream in a country that was once one of the world’s top oil producers.