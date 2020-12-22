

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The management and staff of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) has been commended for its tremendous effort to keep St. Kitts and Nevis clean.



Minister responsible for Solid Waste, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the agency is a key component to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ waste separation programme based on the three Rs – “Re-use, Reduce, Recycle.”



The aim is to transform the twin-island Federation into a zero-waste nation.

Plastics are a key part of this strategy as Cabinet has agreed in principle to ban single-use plastics in the near future. Scrap metals are also being removed as part of an arrangement with Enclave Resource – a full serving recycling and waste management company operating in the Caribbean.

“So far Madame Deputy Speaker, they have bailed out of the country over 10 million pounds of metal,” Minister Hamilton said in the National Assembly Chambers on December 21, during his presentation to the Budget Debate.

The minister stated that the absence of vector-borne diseases in the country is testimony to SWMC’s efforts to promote a healthy and sustainable environment.

He noted that efforts need public support and urged persons to stop littering and refrain from illegal dumping practices that have become an issue in the Federation.