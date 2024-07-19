Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Launches “Clean A Mile” Campaign To Promote Enviromental Sustainability In St. Kitts

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts

– The Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) announced the launch of the “Clean a Mile” campaign, an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing the cleanliness and environmental sustainability of our beautiful island. We invite individuals, organizations, and businesses to join us in this crucial endeavor to maintain and improve our environment.

Campaign Overview: The “Clean a Mile” campaign will feature bi-monthly cleanup events where local organizations, businesses, and community members will collaborate to clean designated areas across the island. The inaugural cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, 2024, with subsequent events planned every other month, including the next on September 28th, 2024.

The term “mile” in this initiative is more than just a measure of distance; it symbolizes our commitment, effort, and impact. While cleaning a physical mile of land is a tangible goal, the broader objective is to instill a deeper sense of ownership, environmental responsibility and community pride. This campaign is about making miles of progress in our attitudes, behaviors, and community spirit.

Why Participate?

Environmental Impact: Help us create a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone in St. Kitts.

Help us create a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone in St. Kitts. Community Engagement: Show your commitment to community service and environmental stewardship.

Show your commitment to community service and environmental stewardship. Brand Visibility: Participants will have the opportunity to purchase “Clean a Mile” shirts featuring their logo (where applicable), promoting both the campaign and their support for sustainability.

How to Get Involved:

Express Interest: Contact SWMC to confirm your interest in participating. Order Shirts: Upon confirmation, details will be provided on how to order “Clean a Mile” shirts, customized with your organization’s logo. These shirts will unify our volunteers and highlight your commitment to a cleaner St. Kitts. Contribute Materials: We seek contributions from participating organizations in the form of materials such as garbage bags, gloves, water, etc. Your support in providing these essential items will be greatly appreciated and acknowledged. Stay Updated: SWMC will keep all participants informed about the logistics and provide necessary information to ensure a smooth and impactful cleanup event.

Your participation and contributions will play a crucial role in the success of this campaign and the ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and sustainable environment in our community. Together, we can make a significant difference and inspire others to join our mission.

We are excited about the potential impact of the “Clean a Mile” campaign and look forward to widespread community involvement. For more information or to express interest in participating, please contact Xarriah Browne, Public Relations and Communications Officer at SWMC.