Disney Cruise Line is the latest cruise company to announce the suspension of sailings, though if it continues with its current planned post-coronavirus (COVID-19) sailings, it could be the first major cruise line to bring passengers back to Nassau next montUL;

Disney announced Monday that it would extend sailing suspensions with departures from Europe through October 2, 2020; with departures from Canada through September 14, 2020; and suspend Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailings through July 27, 2020.

According to Disney’s website, a three-night cruise is scheduled to visit Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Castaway Cay, departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 31.

Much of the subsequent 2020 sailings are scheduled for last quarter of the year.

Disney, like all cruise lines, continues to finalize its protocols to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 aboard ships.

The cruise line stated it has developed a “comprehensive plan that outlines protocols for managing illness and closely follows the guidance of public health officials”.

Disney stated it has put in place training for all of its crew members on how best to prevent the spread of COVID-19; a health screening protocol for all guests and crew members; extensive cleaning and sanitation of high-traffic areas; cleaning of all staterooms twice a day and additional disinfection when necessary; and the discontinuing of self-service at buffet locations, among other things.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited (RCCL) announced late last month that it extended its sailing suspension to August, one month ahead of Carnival Cruise Line (CCL).

In April, RCCL released a statement saying it would attempt to resume some sailing itineraries on June 11.

“Given ongoing global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to extend the suspension of most sailings through July 31, 2020, with the exception of sailings from China, which will be suspended through the end of June,” the statement pointed out.

“We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations and we are genuinely sorry for any inconvenience.”

On May 4, CCL announced in a statement that it would delay most of its operations until August 31.