Some US Workers Have To Borrow Money To Buy Food.

A new issue could be coming into play in this years US presidential election– unaffordable food.

Unlike many countries, supermarkets are nearly always the cheapest place to buy food in the US, and while Americans have often looked to fast food restaurants for a cheap meal, take-out restaurant prices have accelerated ever faster than the cost of food in supermarkets.

Grocery prices in the US have surged 25% during the almost 4 years since Joe Biden entered office.

The leap in grocery prices has outpaced the historic 20% rise in living costs that followed the pandemic, squeezing households around the country and fuelling widespread economic and political discontent.

Stacey Ellis, a lifelong Democrat from Pennsylvania, should be the kind of voter that US President Joe Biden can count on.

But after four years of rising prices, her support has worn thin – and every time she shops at the supermarket, she is reminded how things have changed for the worse.

Sometimes workers have having to turn to risky payday loan sharks (short-term borrowing with high interest rates) just to buy a weekly family grocery basket in a supermarket.

“Prior to inflation,” she told the BBC, “I didn’t have any debt, I didn’t have any credit cards, never applied for like a payday loan or any of those things. But since inflation, I needed to do all those things….I’ve had to downgrade my life completely.”

“I’m a Democrat,” says the shopper who lives in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown. “I love voting for them. But Republicans are speaking volumes right now and Democrats are whispering.”

“I want somebody to help me, help the American people,” she adds. “Joe Biden, where are you?”

Financial experts usually agree that credit is fine to spread the cost of a major purchase such as a car or furniture over a longer repayment period, but is problematical when it comes to daily needs like food that must be bought again tomorrow.

For the president, already contending with serious doubts about his age and fitness for another term, the cost-of-living issue presents a major challenge, threatening to dampen turnout among supporters in an election that could be decided, like the last two, by several tens of thousands of votes in a handful key states.

Across the country, Americans on average spent more than 11% of their incomes on food, including restaurant meals last year – a higher proportion than any time since 1991.