Kington, Jamaica–September 13th, 2020–The 15 remaining members of the new Cabinet were sworn into office Sunday during a ceremony at King’s House.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who presided over the ceremony, charged the Ministers and Attorney General, who have been appointed following the Jamaica Labour’s Party (JLP) victory at the September 3 polls, to provide the best leadership to Jamaica.

This, he said, should include “habits and practices of loyalty, empathy, accountability, duty and determination, energy and encouragement, respect, selflessness, honour, humility, integrity, innovation, passion for and pride in your work.”

The Governor-General noted that Jamaicans are looking to their leaders for clear signals, actions, and direction that will encourage economic, social and political stability.

He told the new appointees that they form the core of the New Administration and will contribute to the realisation of the policy and programme objectives of the Government.

Then Prime Minister Andrew Holness, charged the Ministers to carry out their duties with integrity, noting that they have a responsibility to “stay in line with the expectations of the people”.

“We are at a turning point, a tipping point, something new and good and powerful can happen in our country. By our actions, if we decide as Ministers to exercise the power and authority vested by these Instruments with the highest level of integrity, dignity and efficiency, something good can happen in our nation”, he said.

“I shared with the cabinet-designate on Friday that when I announced the ministers that I did not have a sense of triumph and I did not feel the thrill of victory, having of course experienced the agony of defeat before. I expressed to them that I was very pensive, because the character of men will be tested and we will know them especially now with such a large majority,” he revealed, as he delivered his remarks this afternoon.

The Jamaica Labour Party led by Holness defeated the People’s National Party in a landslide victory to claim 48 of the 63 seats in the lower house.

However, Holness said the large majority has made his job as prime minister even more difficult, as he must now “ensure that this cabinet, this government, stays in line with the expectation.”

He said the country is at a turning point and can achieve greatness if each minister exercises the power vested in them with the highest level of “integrity, dignity and efficiency.”

“Something good can happen in our nation, but it depends on what we choose to do, before the electorate chooses to do what they must,” he concluded.

The following is a list of the minsters and their portfolios.

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation

2. Dr Horace Anthony Chang – Deputy Prime Minister and National Security

3. Dr. Nigel Clarke – Finance and the Public Service

4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness

6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development

7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism

9. Robert Montague – Transport and Mining

10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information

11. Delroy Chuck – Justice

12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science and Technology

13. Karl Samuda – Labour and Social Security

14. Floyd Green – Agriculture and Fisheries

15. Audley Shaw – Industry, Investment and Commerce

16. Pearnel Charles Jr. – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change

17. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security

18. Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

19. Aubyn Hill – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

STATE MINISTERS

1. Marsha Smith – Finance and Public Service

2. Leslie Campbell – Senator and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

3. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn – Health and Wellness

4. Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development

5. Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

6. J. C. Hutchinson – Transport and Mining

7. Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information

8. Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security

9. Dr. Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Marlene Malahoo Forte.